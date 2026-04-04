Mustafa Dzhemilev's elder brother dies in occupied Crimea

In occupied Crimea, Asan Dzhemilev, a veteran of the Crimean Tatar national movement and elder brother of the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, passed away at the age of 89. This was reported by the head of the Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, according to UNN.

Very bitter news from Crimea, occupied by Russian barbarians: today, April 4, 2026, in Bakhchysarai, Asan Dzhemilev, a veteran of the Crimean Tatar national movement and elder brother of the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, passed away at the age of 89. - Chubarov reported.

The head of the Mejlis expressed deep condolences to the family and friends of Asan Dzhemilev.

The time and place of the janazah (funeral), which will take place tomorrow in Bakhchysarai, will be announced later.

Mustafa Dzhemilev's brother dies in occupied Crimea