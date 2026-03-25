Ukrainian TV presenter Olena Kurbanova became a mother for the first time – what they named the baby

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Olena Kurbanova has become a mother for the first time. On March 24, a daughter named Yuna was born into her family. This was reported by UNN with reference to the media personality's Instagram.

Details

According to Kurbanova, the birth was difficult and lasted more than 14 hours, but this experience gave her new feelings and a deeper understanding of life. The TV presenter thanked her husband for his support and presence during this important moment for their family.

Newborn Yuna weighed 4260 grams and was born a little later than planned. The family is now enjoying their first time together with the little one.

We met our little daughter Yuna Viktorivna! She was born weighing 4260 grams and chose her own time to come into the world, ignoring our plans. This day gave me deep emotions - the hardest 14 hours of my life, which I would go through again just to hear her first cry. I am happy that my husband was by my side at this special moment- - wrote the presenter.

Earlier, we reported that 36-year-old Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, known for her role as Tokyo, announced the birth of her first child. The child's father is Argentine actor Chino Darín.