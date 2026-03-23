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Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Actress Kateryna Kuznetsova congratulated her father Oleh Kuznetsov on his birthday. She thanked him for his life principles and published joint photos.

Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthday

Ukrainian actress Kateryna Kuznetsova, known for her role in the TV series "Kitchen," shared family photos and tenderly congratulated her father on his birthday. She posted a series of photos with her dad and dedicated an emotional message to him. This was reported by UNN with reference to the actress's Instagram.

Details

The actress's father is Oleg Kuznetsov, a famous former football player, whom his daughter calls her support and an example of strength.

You are the best for me, it has always been so, as long as I can remember. You are my support, my example of strength and calm. With you, there is always a feeling that everything is possible and everything will definitely be fine.

— the celebrity wrote.

Kuznetsova thanked her father for his patience and life principles, particularly for his desire to always remain honest with himself. According to the actress, he taught her to work hard and not be afraid of challenges.

I really appreciate everything you taught me — to be strong, to move forward, and not to be afraid of life. You didn't sell out to the system, you didn't betray yourself, and you always believed that talent is diligent work on oneself.

— she added.

The actress also humorously mentioned her mother, noting that her father was lucky to meet a woman with whom he is "like behind a stone wall."

The artist admitted that she plans to personally congratulate her dad during a meeting and spend the evening together, listening to his favorite songs.

In some of the published photos, Kuznetsova poses with her father in a warm family atmosphere, while the rest of the pictures are shots from Oleg Kuznetsov's sports life.

Stanislav Karmazin

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