The number of injured in Vinnytsia due to the enemy attack has risen to 13 - State Emergency Service

In Vinnytsia, 13 people were injured and one person died as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Russian attack on Vinnytsia: one person killed, 13 more injured - the message says.

According to preliminary data, 9 private residential buildings and two high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescuers have already extinguished the fires that arose in the residential sector due to the shelling.

More than 90 rescuers and about 20 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the impact sites. Service psychologists provided necessary assistance to 36 people.

State Emergency Service units continue to work, providing all necessary support to Vinnytsia residents.

Recall

On March 24, explosions occurred in a number of western regions and Vinnytsia amid a Russian attack and air defense operations. Authorities urge people to stay in shelters and not to publish photos.