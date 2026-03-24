Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force

Ukrainian ballistic missiles "Sapsan" have already moved beyond laboratory tests - the first launches have taken place. At the same time, the main challenge remains not so much the technology, but the complex organization of production and the need for significant financial resources.

Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, an officer of the Air Force Reserve and director of development at a defense enterprise, told UNN about this.

"Sapsan" vs. FP-7 - strength vs. mass

The expert explains that "Sapsan" is essentially the pinnacle of Ukrainian missile construction - it is a strategic-level system capable of hitting targets at a depth of up to 500 km. At the same time, another development - FP-7 - has a completely different philosophy.

"Sapsan" embodies the technological peak of Ukrainian missile construction. It is capable of carrying a warhead twice as powerful as ATACMS, and at the same time has high maneuverability in the final section of the flight. This makes it possible to break through the enemy's layered air defense. - Khrapchynskyi noted.

At the same time, according to him, such technological perfection has its price.

The downside is the high cost and complexity. It is a multi-component ground complex that requires time for deployment and maintenance. - he added.

In contrast, the FP-7 is being created as a mass and cheaper tool of war.

FP-7 is about pragmatism. Simplified design, cheap launcher, and the ability to quickly scale production. It is inferior to "Sapsan" in range and power, but wins in flexibility. We can saturate the front with a large number of such means and create massive pressure. - the expert explained.

How to break through S-300/S-400 - it's not just about the missile

Khrapchynskyi emphasizes that modern warfare is not just about the technical characteristics of a single missile, but a complex system of actions.

The aeroballistic trajectory and maneuvering of "Sapsan" complicate the work of the S-400. But today, it's not just about "hardware," but about the strategy of overload. Air defense needs to be thrown into chaos. - he stressed.

According to him, an effective breakthrough is possible only with a comprehensive strike.

This is the simultaneous use of false targets, electronic warfare, and massive drones. They force the enemy to spend resources and reveal positions. At this moment, "Sapsan" comes in and hits key targets precisely. - the expert explained.

In this context, "Sapsan" and FP-7 work as a single system.

While cheap FP-7s and drones overload air defense, "Sapsan" uses this "window." Without such synchronization, even the best missile can be intercepted. - he added.

Production - a matter of survival

The expert emphasizes that the issue of scaling missiles is a matter of Ukraine's strategic survival.

This is not just production, it is a matter of our survival. State enterprises work with complex cycles - special steels, fuel. The private sector provides speed and mass production. - Khrapchynskyi noted.

He emphasizes that Ukraine will have to combine both approaches.

We do not have the luxury of choosing between expensive quality and cheap quantity. A balance is needed. State "Sapsan" and private solutions like FP-7 must work together. - he explained.

According to the expert, finance plays a key role.

Investments are needed - both international and the use of frozen assets. We must move from single launches to a conveyor belt. - he stressed.

Can Ukraine reach Moscow?

From a technical point of view, according to Khrapchynskyi, hitting targets deep in Russia is quite realistic.

Hitting targets in the Moscow region - Ramenskoye, Dubna, Korolev - these are absolutely real tasks. "Sapsan" covers up to 500 km, and the development of the line up to 800 km and more allows hitting key production facilities. - he noted.

He emphasizes that it's not just about range, but about strategy.

The task is not just to fly, but to stop the enemy's conveyor. Destroying a missile at the factory is much more effective than intercepting it in the air. - the expert added.

When "Sapsan" becomes mass-produced

At the same time, the expert gives a restrained assessment of the timing of the complex's appearance in large quantities.

We have already come a long way from drawings to real launches. But the question is about scale. Without re-evaluating the cost and approaches to production, there will be no quick mass production. - Khrapchynskyi noted.

He emphasizes the role of the private sector.

I believe more in private companies that can quickly reduce the cost of production and adapt technologies. "Sapsan" is quality, but without mass production, it will not change the balance. - he explained.

In conclusion, the expert emphasizes that Ukraine needs not a separate missile, but a system.

We need not just "Sapsan," but a "conveyor." Where state guarantees are combined with private efficiency. Only then will these complexes appear on combat duty in the required quantity in the near future. - he concluded.

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