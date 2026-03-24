The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has awarded the second rank of civil servant to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos amidst a high-profile public scandal related to possible facts of dishonesty and hidden episodes from his past. The corresponding government decision is enshrined in an official document, UNN reports.

Kryvonos scandal: what is known

A complex scandal has erupted around the NABU director, combining several serious accusations at once — from possible misleading of the court to suspicions of corruption schemes and non-declaration of important facts during the competition for the position.

One of the key episodes concerns events in 2009. According to published information, Semen Kryvonos was found guilty of voter bribery but avoided real punishment due to an amnesty. The reason was that he provided the court with data on having a minor child in his care.

However, it later turned out that this paternity might have been fictitious. The child's mother states that she was not in a relationship with Kryvonos, and the fact of paternity was canceled through court after a DNA examination. According to her, she did not know about the use of this information to avoid criminal liability.

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi claims that during court proceedings, Kryvonos repeatedly submitted unreliable information, effectively misleading the court.

Hidden facts during the competition for the position

Separate questions arise regarding the competition for the position of NABU director in 2023.

According to available information, Kryvonos may not have informed the competition commission about circumstances that could cast doubt on his integrity, including the adoption story and possible criminal episodes.

In the application form, the candidate stated that he had no facts in his biography that could harm his reputation.

Land case and suspicions of bribery

Another block of accusations concerns events in 2014. According to data published by former prosecutor Bronytskyi, Kryvonos may have been involved in a scheme to extort $120,000 for the allocation of a land plot near Kyiv.

This involves the registration of land to straw persons and possible assistance in this process by Kryvonos. It is also alleged that this information may have been concealed during the competitive selection.

Calls for resignation

Against the backdrop of these accusations, the former SAP prosecutor publicly called on Kryvonos to resign, stating that his continued tenure undermines trust in the anti-corruption system.

Bronytskyi also announced his intention to transfer the collected materials to international partners and auditors.

Silence and institutional reaction

As of now, Semen Kryvonos has not publicly responded to all the accusations made. There is also no official reaction from NABU, nor is there a position from the anti-corruption community, particularly activists who conducted the competition for the position of NABU director.

The competition commission also included international representatives, among them Karen Greenaway, Povilas Malakauskas, and Drago Kos — a relative of European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.