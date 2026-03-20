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Ukrainian military thwarted Russia's planned March offensive - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful repulsion of enemy attempts to advance in March. The defense forces inflict significant losses in equipment on the enemy every day.

Ukrainian military thwarted Russia's planned March offensive - President

Ukrainian military thwarted Russian offensive attempts planned for early spring. The enemy failed to realize these intentions. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Firstly, our guys are simply great, so they thwarted the offensive that the Russians were planning - that's a fact. The offensive was supposed to be in early spring, specifically in March - they failed. There were many attempts, the guys thwarted them - simply great. Our soldiers show their heroism every day

- said Zelenskyy.

"For example, today the 59th brigade shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter. Well, and every day the enemy suffers serious losses. And I think that the enemy will not stop the opportunities and desire to seize Ukrainian land, and therefore we must stand firm, and we all must help our heroes and be grateful," the President emphasized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel in 2026. 

Alla Kiosak

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