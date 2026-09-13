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Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won gold in the all-around at the Brno Grand Prix

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won the all-around at the Grand Prix in Brno with a score of 118.900 points. Polina Karika finished fourth, and Anastasiia Ikan eighth.

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won gold in the all-around at the Brno Grand Prix

Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team athlete Taіsiia Onofriichuk won the all-around at the Grand Prix in the Czech city of Brno, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation.

Onofriichuk's result was  118.900.

Another Ukrainian national team athlete, Polina Karika, took fourth place with 107.200. Anastasiia Ikan finished eighth (101.900).

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won silver at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships16.08.26, 19:25 • 3798 views

Antonina Tumanova

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