Ukrainian contract helped China build up its fleet of Zubr-class landing ships

China has increased the number of Zubr-class air-cushion landing craft, which it previously partially received under a contract with Ukraine. After the transfer of four ships under the agreement, China was able to master their further own production, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

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According to Naval News, while previously two locally modified Type 728 ships built in China were known, there may now be at least five. It is not excluded that the total number of such ships in the Chinese fleet may increase to 10-12 units.

The contract between Ukraine and China for these ships started back in 2008 and was estimated at approximately $320 million. Under its terms, China was to receive four ships: two were built in Ukraine, and two more were built at Chinese shipyards with the participation of the Ukrainian side.

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China received the first ship in 2013, and the contract was completed in 2021. After that, China did not stop at the transferred units and proceeded to independently produce its own version of the "Zubr" with individual changes, particularly in radar equipment and communication systems.

The expansion of such a fleet may indicate an increase in China's amphibious capabilities, particularly in the context of potential actions around Taiwan. For Ukraine, this story is indicative of the fact that one of the largest Ukrainian naval export contracts of recent years actually became the basis for the further development of the Chinese program.

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