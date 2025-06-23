$41.830.15
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan won 4 awards at the European Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Liudmyla Luzan won four awards at the European Canoe and Kayak Sprint Championships. This is a repeat of her own achievement in 2021, which confirms her leadership in Europe.

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan won 4 awards at the European Championships

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan won four awards at the European Canoe Sprint Championships, confirming her status as one of the best athletes on the continent. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

Details

As emphasized by the team, "Liudmyla Luzan is among the leaders of Europe!"

"The two-time silver and bronze medalist of the Olympic Games won 4 medals at the European Canoe Sprint Championships, repeating her own achievement of 2021," the NOC noted.

This refers to four disciplines in which Luzan finished with awards: 500 m, C1; 200 m, C1; 200 m, C2 (with Iryna Fedoriv); 500 m, C2 (with Iryna Fedoriv).

"Liudmyla already has 12 medals from continental championships: 4 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze," the National Olympic Committee clarified.

Recall

Following the continental championship, Ukraine shared fifth place in the medal standings with the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian juniors win three gold medals at the World Underwater Sports Championship21.06.25, 15:12 • 2560 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Sports
