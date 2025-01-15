Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 118 combat engagements in the frontline, occupants attempted to storm the Pokrovske sector 41 times - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 118 combat engagements in the frontline, occupants attempted to storm the Pokrovske sector 41 times - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 118 combat engagements in the frontline, occupants attempted to storm the Pokrovske sector 41 times - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, including 41 assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants conducted 33 air strikes and used over 900 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day on January 15, 118 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russian troops attempted to storm the Pokrovske direction 41 times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report as of 22.00 on January 15, 2025, UNN reports.

The invaders launched one missile and 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 44 missiles and dropped 46 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 900 kamikaze drones and fired more than 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyi. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Topoly and Petropavlivka, where Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.  Enemy aircraft struck Zelenyi Hai with NARs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. The defense forces repelled six attacks.  In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Minkivka and Chasovyi Yar.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk sector nine times in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk and Krymske. The enemy launched air strikes with drones on Kramatorsk, Ivanopillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Petrivka. 

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Our defenders stopped 41 enemy assaults. Six more attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 340 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 129 of them were eliminated irretrievably. Two tanks, 10 vehicles, one mortar, an electronic warfare device, two armored combat vehicles, and one armored personnel carrier were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, five vehicles and three Russian guns were damaged,

- the General Staff reported.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Vremivka four times. Three battles are still ongoing. 

In Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions four times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, all attacks were repelled. The enemy carried out ten air strikes using 15 combat aircraft, firing over 300 times.

18-year-olds will not be mobilized: MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision1/15/25, 5:15 PM • 32565 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising