Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 118 combat engagements in the frontline, occupants attempted to storm the Pokrovske sector 41 times - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on January 15, 118 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russian troops attempted to storm the Pokrovske direction 41 times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report as of 22.00 on January 15, 2025, UNN reports.

The invaders launched one missile and 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 44 missiles and dropped 46 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 900 kamikaze drones and fired more than 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Topoly and Petropavlivka, where Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Zelenyi Hai with NARs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. The defense forces repelled six attacks. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Minkivka and Chasovyi Yar.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk sector nine times in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk and Krymske. The enemy launched air strikes with drones on Kramatorsk, Ivanopillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Our defenders stopped 41 enemy assaults. Six more attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 340 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 129 of them were eliminated irretrievably. Two tanks, 10 vehicles, one mortar, an electronic warfare device, two armored combat vehicles, and one armored personnel carrier were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, five vehicles and three Russian guns were damaged, - the General Staff reported.



In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Vremivka four times. Three battles are still ongoing.

In Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions four times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, all attacks were repelled. The enemy carried out ten air strikes using 15 combat aircraft, firing over 300 times.

18-year-olds will not be mobilized: MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision