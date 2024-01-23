ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one of the russian missiles that attacked Ukraine on January 23 with a machine gun

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one of the russian missiles that attacked Ukraine on January 23 with a machine gun

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29958 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed a russian cruise missile using a machine gun. Mobile fire groups also managed to neutralize several more enemy cruise missiles.

One of the enemy missiles that attacked Ukraine from the north in the morning was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces using a machine gun. This was reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

In the Northern operational zone, mobile fire groups managed to destroy several enemy cruise missiles. One of them was destroyed by a Browning machine gun

- he wrote.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance to a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

