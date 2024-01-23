Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one of the russian missiles that attacked Ukraine on January 23 with a machine gun

One of the enemy missiles that attacked Ukraine from the north in the morning was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces using a machine gun. This was reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

In the Northern operational zone, mobile fire groups managed to destroy several enemy cruise missiles. One of them was destroyed by a Browning machine gun - he wrote.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance to a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

