Terror can only be stopped by force: the Presidential Administration responds to russia's morning missile attack on Ukraine

After another terrorist attack by russians on peaceful Ukrainian cities, the world must understand that this terror can only be stopped by force. This was written by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Again, there are attacks on civilians, hits on residential buildings, and Russian terror. The world must understand that this terror can only be stopped by force - Yermak wrote.

He also added that russian missiles are currently flying over Ukraine, but this may change.

If you show weakness today, tomorrow they will be flying to Western cities - Yermak wrote.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance to a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

