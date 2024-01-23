Russia's attack on Kyiv: KCMA reports a woman killed and four wounded

In Kyiv, one woman was killed and four people were wounded in the morning attack, the KCMC said, adding that the information is being clarified, UNN reported.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, one woman has been killed and four wounded. Most of them with mine-blast injuries - KCMA reported on Telegram.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was activated. There are reports of 7 casualties.

Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity.