Russia's attack on Kyiv: KCMA reports a woman killed and four wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, one woman was killed and four people were wounded in the morning attack, the KCMC said, adding that the information is being clarified, UNN reported.
As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, one woman has been killed and four wounded. Most of them with mine-blast injuries
Recall
In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was activated. There are reports of 7 casualties.
Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity.