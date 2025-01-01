ukenru
Actual
Ukraine's national flag temporarily removed in Kyiv

Ukraine's national flag temporarily removed in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27587 views

In Kyiv, due to forecasted wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s, the national flag was temporarily removed from the 90-meter flagpole. The flag will be returned to its place after the weather conditions improve.

The main flag of Ukraine has been temporarily removed in the capital due to the predicted unfavorable weather conditions. This is reported by UNN with reference to KCSA. 

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on January 2, wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv (hazard level I, yellow).

According to Kyivzelenbud, the decision was made to avoid damage to the flag. The flag will be raised again when the weather conditions improve.

The KCSA reminded that the height of the flagpole on the Pechersk Hills is almost 90 meters, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the flag is 16 by 24 meters.

What weather is expected on January 2 in Kyiv and the region

On January 2, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is forecast for the Kyiv region. Southwest wind, 7-12 m/s, with gusts up to 15-20 m/s. The temperature in the region will range from +3° to -2° at night, and will rise to +5...+10° during the day. In Kyiv, the temperature is expected to be +1...+3° at night and +7...+9° during the day.

Wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s, which corresponds to hazard level I (yellow).

Such weather conditions may hamper traffic, so residents are urged to be careful and cautious.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Kyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

