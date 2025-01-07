ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA responds to Hungary's statements on gas transit from russia

Ukraine's MFA responds to Hungary's statements on gas transit from russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54046 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies Hungary's claims that the cessation of russian gas transit will have a negative impact on prices. Most EU countries have already adapted to the new realities, except for a few, including Hungary.

"The latest manipulative statements by the Hungarian leadership that Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state from 2025 allegedly had a negative impact on consumer prices is part of a politically motivated information campaign for domestic consumption." This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the European Commission, Ukraine's pre-announced decision did not cause energy risks for the EU countries and did not affect prices on the European market. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is the terrorist country that is the main source of problems in the European energy market. the kremlin has been using energy as an instrument of political pressure for decades, which eventually forced Europe to diversify its energy sources. 

Most European countries have adapted to the new realities by ensuring the stability of their energy systems through alternative supplies from the United States and the Middle East. However, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, only a few countries, including Hungary, failed to cope with this task. 

The statement also criticized attempts by some EU countries to maintain dependence on russia, which undermines the unity of the European Union. Ukraine recalled that energy independence is the key to ensuring stability and security in the region and called on Hungary to join joint efforts aimed at strengthening European unity. 

Concluding the statement, the Ukrainian side emphasized that if Hungary chooses to maintain its dependence on russia, it is contrary to the interests of the EU and NATO. Ukraine, for its part, is ready to become a worthy member of these organizations if someone decides to change its priorities. 

Hungary proposes 'cunning plan' to preserve gas transit through Ukraine21.12.24, 20:21 • 52975 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

