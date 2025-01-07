"The latest manipulative statements by the Hungarian leadership that Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state from 2025 allegedly had a negative impact on consumer prices is part of a politically motivated information campaign for domestic consumption." This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the European Commission, Ukraine's pre-announced decision did not cause energy risks for the EU countries and did not affect prices on the European market.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is the terrorist country that is the main source of problems in the European energy market. the kremlin has been using energy as an instrument of political pressure for decades, which eventually forced Europe to diversify its energy sources.

Most European countries have adapted to the new realities by ensuring the stability of their energy systems through alternative supplies from the United States and the Middle East. However, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, only a few countries, including Hungary, failed to cope with this task.

The statement also criticized attempts by some EU countries to maintain dependence on russia, which undermines the unity of the European Union. Ukraine recalled that energy independence is the key to ensuring stability and security in the region and called on Hungary to join joint efforts aimed at strengthening European unity.

Concluding the statement, the Ukrainian side emphasized that if Hungary chooses to maintain its dependence on russia, it is contrary to the interests of the EU and NATO. Ukraine, for its part, is ready to become a worthy member of these organizations if someone decides to change its priorities.

