Ukraine's air defense shot down or suppressed 90 Russian drones overnight

On the night of March 15, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 90 enemy drones. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy used 97 attack drones of various types, including Shahed, "Gerbera" and "Italmas". Most of them - about 70 - were Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Launches were carried out from the territory of Russia - from the areas of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Millerovo, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Consequences of the attack

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

According to the military, five attack drones hit five locations. Also, fragments of downed drones fell in two places. The Air Force noted that the attack continued and as of the morning, enemy UAVs were still in the airspace.

144 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff