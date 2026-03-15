144 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff

Russian troops continue active assault operations in various sectors of the front. Over the past day, 144 combat engagements were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 15, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy launched one missile strike using 68 missiles, carried out 105 air strikes, and dropped 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops used over 9,200 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,632 shellings of Ukrainian unit positions and settlements.

Hottest directions

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Ukrainian troops repelled 28 enemy assaults. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers carried out 20 attacks, and in the Huliaipole direction – another 18 attempts to advance.

Intense battles also continued in the Sloviansk direction, where ten attacks were recorded, and in the Oleksandrivka direction – six assaults. In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, and in the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk, and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi directions – three times each.

Strikes on enemy positions

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as two other important objects, during the day. In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place, with Russian troops conducting over 110 shellings.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 740 soldiers, almost 2000 UAVs and 65 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day