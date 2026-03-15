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Minus 740 soldiers, almost 2000 UAVs and 65 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 65 cruise missiles and 17 artillery systems in a day. The total losses of the occupying forces reached 1,279,170 personnel.

Minus 740 soldiers, almost 2000 UAVs and 65 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On March 14, Russian troops lost 740 soldiers, 1984 UAVs, and 65 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.03.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1279170 (+740) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11781 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24213 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  38438 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒  1686 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1332 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  349 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  179270 (+1984)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4468 (+65)
                      • ships / boats ‒  32 (+1)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  83513 (+110)
                            • special equipment ‒  4089 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The war  has entered  a new stage, the increase in the length of "kill zones" is a consequence of the growing capabilities of attack UAVs, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

                              Over 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian actions during the war - Lubinets13.03.26, 11:05 • 3942 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine