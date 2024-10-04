Ukraine will attract almost 62 million euros from the European Investment Bank

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved two documents that will allow Ukraine to attract an additional €62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The Coalition for the Recovery and Financial Stability of Ukraine covers dozens of countries, and we are constantly expanding the range of our partners. In particular, we are strengthening our cooperation with the Republic of Korea. We have signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea to attract USD 100 million in financing. At today's Government meeting, we are also adopting two documents that will allow Ukraine to attract an additional EUR 62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank. These funds will be used for the development of social infrastructure, energy sustainability, heat supply and other important projects in our communities - Shmyhal said.

Recall

On October 2, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko signed a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea to raise USD 100 million.