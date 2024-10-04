ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine will attract almost 62 million euros from the European Investment Bank

Ukraine will attract almost 62 million euros from the European Investment Bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13489 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved documents to receive almost EUR 62 million from the European Investment Bank. The funds will be used for social infrastructure, energy sustainability, and heat supply in communities.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved two documents that will allow Ukraine to attract an additional €62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The Coalition for the Recovery and Financial Stability of Ukraine covers dozens of countries, and we are constantly expanding the range of our partners. In particular, we are strengthening our cooperation with the Republic of Korea. We have signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea to attract USD 100 million in financing. At today's Government meeting, we are also adopting two documents that will allow Ukraine to attract an additional EUR 62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank. These funds will be used for the development of social infrastructure, energy sustainability, heat supply and other important projects in our communities

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

On October 2, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko signed a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea to raise USD 100 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

