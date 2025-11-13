Ukraine vs. France match: coaches determined starting lineups

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad for the fifth-round match against the French national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match at the Parc des Princes stadium will start in less than an hour, UNN reports.

Rebrov chose the following players: goalkeeper - Anatoliy Trubin. In defense (from left to right): Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Svatok, Illia Zabarnyi (captain), Oleksandr Karavaiev. In the center midfield: Yehor Nazaryna, Oleh Ocheretko, Yehor Yarmoliuk. In attack: Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksiy Hutsuliak.

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps chose the following players: in goal Mike Maignan. In defense Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne. In midfield: N'Golo Kante, Kouadio Kone, Rayan Cherki. On the wings of attack: Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola. In attack Kylian Mbappe.

The Ukrainian national football team will play its fifth qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against France on November 13 at 9:45 PM at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Bookmakers consider France the favorite of the match, which will be broadcast by MEGOGO.