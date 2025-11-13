$42.040.02
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 19350 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 50422 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 32767 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 32626 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 69328 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 42002 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39365 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37416 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33306 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Ukraine vs. France match: coaches determined starting lineups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against France. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes stadium on November 13 at 9:45 PM.

Ukraine vs. France match: coaches determined starting lineups

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad for the fifth-round match against the French national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match at the Parc des Princes stadium will start in less than an hour, UNN reports.

Details

Rebrov chose the following players: goalkeeper - Anatoliy Trubin. In defense (from left to right): Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Svatok, Illia Zabarnyi (captain), Oleksandr Karavaiev. In the center midfield: Yehor Nazaryna, Oleh Ocheretko, Yehor Yarmoliuk. In attack: Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksiy Hutsuliak.

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps chose the following players: in goal Mike Maignan. In defense Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne. In midfield: N'Golo Kante, Kouadio Kone, Rayan Cherki. On the wings of attack: Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola. In attack Kylian Mbappe.

Recall

The Ukrainian national football team will play its fifth qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against France on November 13 at 9:45 PM at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Bookmakers consider France the favorite of the match, which will be broadcast by MEGOGO.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Paris
France