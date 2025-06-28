Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains, thunderstorms and squalls: weather forecast for June 28 28 June 2025

On Saturday, June 28, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and rain in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

On June 28, according to forecasters, thunderstorms are expected during the day in the southern, eastern, most central, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions; in the east and southeast of the country, there will be significant rains, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s in places; at night in the eastern regions, and during the day in the western regions, no precipitation is expected.

The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s; during the day, gusts of 15-18 m/s are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, and during the day 19-24°, in the south and east up to 28°.

In the Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings and light short-term rains. The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, and during the day 19-24°; in Kyiv, at night 16-18°, and during the day 21-23°.

