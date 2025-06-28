Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains, thunderstorms and squalls: weather forecast for June 28 28 June 2025

$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains, thunderstorms and squalls: weather forecast for June 28 28 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

On June 28, forecasters in Ukraine predict variable cloudiness, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls. The air temperature will be 19-24°, in the south and east up to 28°.

Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains, thunderstorms and squalls: weather forecast for June 28

On Saturday, June 28, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and rain in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

On June 28, according to forecasters, thunderstorms are expected during the day in the southern, eastern, most central, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions; in the east and southeast of the country, there will be significant rains, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s in places; at night in the eastern regions, and during the day in the western regions, no precipitation is expected.

The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s; during the day, gusts of 15-18 m/s are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, and during the day 19-24°, in the south and east up to 28°.

In the Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings and light short-term rains. The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, and during the day 19-24°; in Kyiv, at night 16-18°, and during the day 21-23°.

From next week, rains will stop in Ukraine: forecaster told what awaits farmers
27.06.25, 14:03

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
