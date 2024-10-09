Ukraine should equally develop nuclear and alternative energy - Galushchenko

To maximize energy security, Ukraine needs to develop both nuclear and alternative energy. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, UNN reports.

Both nuclear and alternative energy should be developed, because this is where progress lies. Nuclear energy provides basic generation, while alternative energy covers peak loads and is responsible for consumption in certain periods of time - Galushchenko convinces.

He also noted the importance of nuclear energy for industry, as it should cover basic consumption, especially in the context of economic growth and the reconstruction of Ukraine after de-occupation.

Support programs for energy independence launched in Ukraine: first loans have already been issued

According to him, the rest of the energy needs, including peak loads, should be met by alternative energy or hydroelectric generation.

This is the energy mix that we see in our development strategy - the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

In addition, the Minister reminded that during the COP28 Climate Conference, Ukraine supported the declaration on tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that passive defense is ineffective against Russian ballistic missile weapons. Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.