Ukraine should equally develop nuclear and alternative energy - Galushchenko

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165457 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137000 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142646 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172163 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96823 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109106 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 111204 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111204 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 42062 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42062 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165457 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181460 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188512 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188512 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141459 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141543 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137715 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137715 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154622 views
Ukraine should equally develop nuclear and alternative energy - Galushchenko

Ukraine should equally develop nuclear and alternative energy - Galushchenko
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 32885 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32885 views

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has announced the need to develop nuclear and alternative energy in Ukraine. Nuclear energy will provide basic generation, while alternative energy will cover peak loads.

To maximize energy security, Ukraine needs to develop both nuclear and alternative energy. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Both nuclear and alternative energy should be developed, because this is where progress lies. Nuclear energy provides basic generation, while alternative energy covers peak loads and is responsible for consumption in certain periods of time

- Galushchenko convinces. 

He also noted the importance of nuclear energy for industry, as it should cover basic consumption, especially in the context of economic growth and the reconstruction of Ukraine after de-occupation.

Support programs for energy independence launched in Ukraine: first loans have already been issued23.07.24, 15:06 • 17588 views

According to him, the rest of the energy needs, including peak loads, should be met by alternative energy or hydroelectric generation.

This is the energy mix that we see in our development strategy

- the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized. 

In addition, the Minister reminded that during the COP28 Climate Conference, Ukraine supported the declaration on tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that passive defense is ineffective against Russian ballistic missile weapons. Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising