Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine shoots down 72 Shahed drones during a large-scale russian attack

Ukraine shoots down 72 Shahed drones during a large-scale russian attack

Kyiv

 • 20977 views

On the night of September 14, 2024, russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 76 Shahed drones. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 72 drones in 12 regions, two drones were lost due to malfunctions, and two more returned.

Ukrainian forces shot down 72 drones on the night of September 14. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 14, 2024, russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using Shahed-type attack drones. A total of 76 drones were detected and tracked by the radio engineering troops of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thanks to air defense, 72 enemy drones were destroyed in 12 regions: Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

Two enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine due to control failures, and two more returned to enemy territory.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

