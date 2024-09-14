Ukraine shoots down 72 Shahed drones during a large-scale russian attack

Ukrainian forces shot down 72 drones on the night of September 14. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 14, 2024, russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using Shahed-type attack drones. A total of 76 drones were detected and tracked by the radio engineering troops of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thanks to air defense, 72 enemy drones were destroyed in 12 regions: Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

Two enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine due to control failures, and two more returned to enemy territory.

