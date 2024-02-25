Ukraine seeks to ensure stable pre-war level of exports - Kubrakov

Ukraine aims to ensure sustainable pre-war exports, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", writes UNN.

We expanded existing export corridors and set up new ones. Our goal is to reach stable pre-war levels - Kubrakov said.

According to him, since August 8, "almost 27 million tons of cargo have been shipped through the Ukrainian corridor via the Black Sea, 70% of which is Ukrainian agricultural products.

"In parallel, we are developing the Danube cluster, which is becoming an alternative route for our exports. In 2023, 30 million tons of cargo passed through it," he said.

"Our export goal is to ensure sustainable pre-war performance, and we are strengthening alternative transportation corridors to achieve this," Kubrakov reiterated.

According to him, several new automobile border crossings with Poland, Moldova and Hungary are planned to be opened this year. There is a program to develop rail border crossings with Slovakia and Romania, he added.

The minister also said that "in the coming days we will launch container transportation on the Danube in the direction of the port of Constanta, and later... - to Austria, to Germany".

"We are also expecting the first container shipments through the ports of Greater Odesa," Kubrakov summarized.

Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports