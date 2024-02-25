Ukraine seeks to ensure stable pre-war level of exports - Kubrakov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45001 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178187 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104203 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208997 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242180 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254152 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160311 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372733 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101415 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355421 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239587 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288369 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3998 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31013 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51421 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37814 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108325 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine seeks to ensure stable pre-war level of exports - Kubrakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24029 views

Ukraine seeks to ensure sustainable pre-war exports by expanding existing export corridors, creating new ones, and strengthening alternative transportation routes, such as the Danube River Cluster.

Ukraine seeks to ensure stable pre-war level of exports - Kubrakov

Ukraine aims to ensure sustainable pre-war exports, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", writes UNN.  

We expanded existing export corridors and set up new ones. Our goal is to reach stable pre-war levels

- Kubrakov said.

According to him, since August 8, "almost 27 million tons of cargo have been shipped through the Ukrainian corridor via the Black Sea, 70% of which is Ukrainian agricultural products.

"In parallel, we are developing the Danube cluster, which is becoming an alternative route for our exports. In 2023, 30 million tons of cargo passed through it," he said.

"Our export goal is to ensure sustainable pre-war performance, and we are strengthening alternative transportation corridors to achieve this," Kubrakov reiterated.

According to him, several new automobile border crossings with Poland, Moldova and Hungary are planned to be opened this year. There is a program to develop rail border crossings with Slovakia and Romania, he added.

The minister also said that "in the coming days we will launch container transportation on the Danube in the direction of the port of Constanta, and later... - to Austria, to Germany".

"We are also expecting the first container shipments through the ports of Greater Odesa," Kubrakov summarized.

Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports23.02.24, 16:09 • 21907 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Austria
Danube
Black Sea
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08