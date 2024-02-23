Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35917 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 136247 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136247 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83226 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 304915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254425 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158584 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372332 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66088 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83226 views
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 136177 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 304817 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 304817 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254359 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31867 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31577 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83786 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90703 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21907 views

Ukraine is implementing solutions such as increasing the capacity of border crossing points and alternative export routes, such as river transport, to maintain the rhythm of exports despite the conflict.

Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports

Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports, in particular to increase the capacity of automobile checkpoints. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

"Pursuant to the order of the President of Ukraine, we are working on the border with Poland today. Our task is to maintain the sustainability and rhythm of exports, to launch alternative export and import routes," Kubrakov wrote.

He noted that Ukraine has prepared a list of solutions that it is beginning to implement:

- The first is the launch of container transportation on the Danube to Romanian ports (Galati and Constanta) and to Regensburg in Germany. The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already sent proposals to the largest road carriers, and we are preparing to launch the first voyages in the coming days. River transportation by the UDP fleet can compensate for the transportation of up to 5 thousand trucks

- The second is Ukrzaliznytsia. We invite cargo owners and shippers to use all 15 operating border crossings with European countries, which will allow them to diversify their routes and effectively use the existing border infrastructure. A new intermodal service has already been introduced that combines the transportation of container trains, container trains and combined transport trains. Thanks to it, 50 intermodal trains have already been transported to Romanian and Polish ports and 155 to Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine to open new border crossing point with Hungary: government approves decision23.02.24, 13:15 • 23484 views

"Regarding exports via the Ukrainian corridor, we are also working on organizational and technical issues to expand the capacity of railway lines to seaports. It is worth noting here that 93% of Ukrainian agricultural products go through sea corridors," Kubrakov wrote.

According to him, the third is to increase the capacity of automobile checkpoints.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: long-term blocking of the border is "a loss for both countries"23.02.24, 14:49 • 24309 views

"The process is not fast, but we are consistently working on it. We are completing the reconstruction of the Reni checkpoint to launch joint control with Moldova in March. Today, we have agreed to allow empty trucks to cross the Luzhanka checkpoint, and now it's up to our Hungarian colleagues. Empty trucks will be able to use the checkpoint without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and freight vehicles with a maximum weight of 7.5 tons," Kubrakov said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine continues to talk with Romania about letting vehicles with cargo through Krasnoilsk and letting empty vehicles through Dyakivtsi.

"We are also working on options to increase the capacity of Porubne, Dyakove and Orlivka. We plan to start reconstructing the passenger terminal at Uzhhorod to divide traffic flows and increase the capacity for freight traffic," Kubrakov wrote.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Ukrainian Railways
Danube
Orlovka
Germany
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Moldova
Poland
