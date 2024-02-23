Kubrakov said that Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports

Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports, in particular to increase the capacity of automobile checkpoints. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

"Pursuant to the order of the President of Ukraine, we are working on the border with Poland today. Our task is to maintain the sustainability and rhythm of exports, to launch alternative export and import routes," Kubrakov wrote.

He noted that Ukraine has prepared a list of solutions that it is beginning to implement:

- The first is the launch of container transportation on the Danube to Romanian ports (Galati and Constanta) and to Regensburg in Germany. The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already sent proposals to the largest road carriers, and we are preparing to launch the first voyages in the coming days. River transportation by the UDP fleet can compensate for the transportation of up to 5 thousand trucks

- The second is Ukrzaliznytsia. We invite cargo owners and shippers to use all 15 operating border crossings with European countries, which will allow them to diversify their routes and effectively use the existing border infrastructure. A new intermodal service has already been introduced that combines the transportation of container trains, container trains and combined transport trains. Thanks to it, 50 intermodal trains have already been transported to Romanian and Polish ports and 155 to Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine to open new border crossing point with Hungary: government approves decision

"Regarding exports via the Ukrainian corridor, we are also working on organizational and technical issues to expand the capacity of railway lines to seaports. It is worth noting here that 93% of Ukrainian agricultural products go through sea corridors," Kubrakov wrote.

According to him, the third is to increase the capacity of automobile checkpoints.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: long-term blocking of the border is "a loss for both countries"

"The process is not fast, but we are consistently working on it. We are completing the reconstruction of the Reni checkpoint to launch joint control with Moldova in March. Today, we have agreed to allow empty trucks to cross the Luzhanka checkpoint, and now it's up to our Hungarian colleagues. Empty trucks will be able to use the checkpoint without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and freight vehicles with a maximum weight of 7.5 tons," Kubrakov said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine continues to talk with Romania about letting vehicles with cargo through Krasnoilsk and letting empty vehicles through Dyakivtsi.

"We are also working on options to increase the capacity of Porubne, Dyakove and Orlivka. We plan to start reconstructing the passenger terminal at Uzhhorod to divide traffic flows and increase the capacity for freight traffic," Kubrakov wrote.