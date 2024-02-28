"Ukraine needs weapons": heads of more than 20 parliaments wrote a letter to Speaker Johnson

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44954 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 177890 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104056 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355233 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208916 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242122 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254143 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372732 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 177890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355233 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288245 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3942 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30982 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51318 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108227 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Ukraine needs weapons": heads of more than 20 parliaments wrote a letter to Speaker Johnson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30452 views

Speakers of 23 parliaments and the President of the European Parliament called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to put to a vote a bill to provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and to facilitate its passage.

"Ukraine needs weapons": heads of more than 20 parliaments wrote a letter to Speaker Johnson

Speakers of 23 parliaments, including the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the President of the European Parliament have called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to introduce a bill to provide Ukraine with about $60 billion in aid and to facilitate the adoption of this historic decision by the US Congress. This was announced on Wednesday by the initiator of this letter, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

"An open letter from the speakers of 23 parliaments and the President of the European Parliament to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. I, as the initiator of this letter, am grateful to my colleagues for such quick and broad support," Stefanchuk wrote in X.

In this open letter, we, the heads of parliaments, ask our American counterpart to introduce to the House of Representatives of the United States Congress the bill HR 815 on US international assistance, which was adopted on February 13, 2024 by the US Senate and provides for the appropriation of $60.06 billion to help Ukraine

- Stefanchuk pointed out.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada noted that the bill has now been submitted to the House of Representatives and, "according to the rules of procedure, Speaker Mike Johnson has the authority to submit it for consideration by the lower house of the US Congress.

We, the speakers of the parliaments, have called on Speaker Mike Johnson to help the U.S. Congress pass a historic decision that will ensure U.S. assistance to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue its fight. I really hope that our voice and our call will be heard in the U.S. Congress. Ukraine needs help! Ukraine needs weapons! Ukraine must win!

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

US President Joe Biden and Democratic and Republican congressional leaders met in the Oval Office of the White House on February 27 to discuss, among other things, a vote on support for Ukraine.

As a result, Speaker Johnson saidthat he would bring aid to Ukraine to a vote "in a timely manner" and that the priority is the border with Mexico.

On February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides $95.34 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Approximately $60 billion of this aid is earmarked for Ukraine. In order to become law, the bill must be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the US President.  

Among the Republicans, Johnson's position was called an obstacle  .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Verkhovna Rada
United States Congress
Mexico
Mike Johnson
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Taiwan
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
