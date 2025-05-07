$41.450.15
Ukraine must streamline the system of integrity checks for judges - OECD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

The OECD expert emphasized the need to strengthen integrity checks for judges. The development of judicial self-government and legal education reform are also important.

Ukraine must streamline the system of integrity checks for judges - OECD

Judges' integrity checks should be carried out on a holistic and orderly basis. This was stated by Eliana Koncevičiūtė, Head of Programs for Countries at the Division for Integrity and Anti-Corruption in Public Administration of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, reports UNN.

We advise to strengthen the integrity checks of judges and these checks should be carried out according to a very holistic and orderly methodology, as the grounds for conducting such checks are not always clear 

- said Koncevičiūtė.

She also added that it is worth developing a system of judicial self-government and implementing legal education reforms.

We also believe that it is necessary to work on issues of judicial self-government, implement reforms in legal education, improve the system of disciplinary prosecution of judges, and also work on issues of conflict of interest and connect judges to channels from which information comes from whistleblowers 

- said the expert.

She also stressed the need to work on the implementation of procedural rights.

... it is necessary to work on the practical implementation and procedural rights 

- Koncevičiūtė summarized.

Addition

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law. The research will form the basis of roadmaps in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

