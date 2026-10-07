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Ukraine Drops in FIFA Ranking, Spain Remains Top — Updated National Team Ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukraine dropped three places and 8.08 points after the Nations League matches. The Russian national team remained 35th despite being suspended from FIFA and UEFA.

Ukraine Drops in FIFA Ranking, Spain Remains Top — Updated National Team Ranking

Ukraine's national football team dropped three places in the updated FIFA ranking after disappointing performances in their latest 2026/27 Nations League matches. The national team fell to 36th place, below Russia's national team. This is stated in the updated FIFA ranking, UNN reports. 

Details 

Thus, Ukraine dropped from 33rd to 36th place in the FIFA ranking. Our national team lost -8.08 points and now has 1,535.27 points. 

The ranking was calculated from the end of May. In Andrea Maldera's debut match against Poland (2:0), Ukraine gained 2.41 points; in the first match against Hungary (1:0), it gained 6.88 points; however, in the match against Georgia (0:0), it lost 2.85 points; in the match against Northern Ireland (0:3), it lost 9.98 points; and in the match against Hungary (1:2), it lost 8.08 points. 

Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League group05.10.26, 23:46 • 32896 views

It should be noted that Russia's national team, which has not competed under the auspices of UEFA and FIFA since February 2024 and plays only "friendly teams," including Iran, Namibia, Trinidad, and Burkina Faso, remained in 35th place. 

Overall, the top three remained unchanged: Spain is first, having won the World Cup; Argentina is second; and France is third. 

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years20.07.26, 01:06 • 44496 views

Portugal's national team rose from 7th to 5th place, moving Brazil into sixth place and Morocco into seventh. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Mexico round out the top 10. 

It should be noted that Rwanda's national team climbed by 8 places at once—from 128th to 119th. Guinea-Bissau's national team gained the most points. 

Incidentally, the FIFA ranking determines the strength of national teams and is used to distribute teams (seeding) during the draws for major tournaments. A high position helps a team get into the first or second pot and avoid facing the strongest national teams in the group stage of qualification. 

In addition, the ranking shows a national team's actual achievements on the international stage in recent years through calculation using the Elo system. 

A national football team's position in the FIFA ranking depends not only on the number of wins and losses. The calculation takes into account the strength of the opponent, the expected match result, and the importance of the game itself. That is why a victory over a team near the top of the ranking can earn significantly more points than success in a match against a weaker opponent.

"The saddest day in career": Messi played his final match for Argentina07.10.26, 08:53 • 13463 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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