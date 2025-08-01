Ukraine improved pension payment mechanisms in the temporarily occupied territories: what has changed

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 1408 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 9618 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 24643 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:17 AM • 69344 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 48648 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 119204 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 119255 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 84619 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 104966 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 87931 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 64059 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 85375 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 36733 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 29712 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 18881 views
Publications
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 700 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 1402 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 19288 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
08:17 AM • 69339 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 86032 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Boris Pistorius
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 5702 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 49898 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 115140 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 166749 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 225158 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine improved pension payment mechanisms in the temporarily occupied territories: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine improved the mechanism of mandatory identification of pensioners in the temporarily occupied territories. Now they must undergo identification annually, otherwise payments will stop.

Ukraine improved pension payment mechanisms in the temporarily occupied territories: what has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has improved the mechanism of mandatory identification of pension recipients who are in temporarily occupied territories. Now pensioners must undergo mandatory identification every year, writes UNN with reference to the Accounting Chamber.

In order to increase the efficiency of using PF funds and improve the system of pension payments in the TOT, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that provides for mandatory annual identification of pensioners and defines the grounds for stopping their payments in case of non-compliance.

- the message says.

It is noted that the government also introduced changes to the procedure for interaction between the Pension Fund and banks, obliging banks to inform the PFU about pensioners undergoing physical identification. It will also be possible to return the remaining funds from recipients' accounts to the PFU if no transactions have been made on them for more than a year.

Addition

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine timely and fully financed social payments in the first half of 2024. For these purposes, UAH 191.5 billion was allocated from the state budget, of which more than 59% went to pensions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to transfer pension funds of internally displaced persons who have not used their accounts for more than a year or have not undergone identification, to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for safekeeping. The right to these funds remains fully with the pensioners, who can receive them after undergoing identification.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine