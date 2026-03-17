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At the request of the USA, Ukraine helps allies in the fight against drones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the dispatch of specialists to combat drones. This cooperation is part of a drone agreement proposed by the US.

At the request of the USA, Ukraine helps allies in the fight against drones - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has sent military experts to Middle Eastern countries at the request of the United States. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in the British Parliament, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, this is part of the cooperation between Kyiv and Washington in the field of drone technology.

I sent these military experts at the request of our partners, including the United States

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that such interaction is part of a broader agreement on cooperation in the field of drones.

In fact, this is part of the drone agreement that we proposed to the United States, on which we worked together and which is still on the negotiating table

- emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready to offer similar cooperation to other partners.

We are ready to offer similar agreements to all our reliable partners – from practical cooperation in the field of drones to future defense alliances"

- he stated.

Recall

British Prime Minister assured that the war in Iran will not distract from supporting Ukraine. Putin should not benefit from rising oil prices.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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