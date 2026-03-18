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Ukraine agreed on new cooperation in the missile industry and air defense - four documents signed in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers signed four cooperation documents. The parties plan joint production of missiles, air defense.

Ukraine agreed on new cooperation in the missile industry and air defense - four documents signed in Spain

Four cooperation documents, including in the missile industry and air defense, were signed by manufacturers from Ukraine and Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Madrid, announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

I met with the management of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence. Today, our manufacturers signed four cooperation documents here, three of which are with Sener. The agreements concern establishing cooperation in the missile industry and air defense. This is what will strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, the parties "talked about the possibilities of production and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense." "Strengthening air defense and protecting lives is our top priority," he added.

"We are also interested in joint projects in the field of long-range drone production. Ukraine has new developments and is ready to scale them up," Zelenskyy noted.

"We expect all agreements between Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers to be implemented as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and willingness to work together," the Head of State concluded.

Zelenskyy arrives in Madrid - what's on the agenda for the visit18.03.26, 11:26 • 3878 views

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