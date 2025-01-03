Ukraine extends visa-free travel for British citizens: for how long

Ukraine has extended the visa-free regime for entry and transit for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland until January 30, 2026. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"...to extend the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, until January 30, 2026," reads Decree No. 12/2025.

This document shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

