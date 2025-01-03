ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ukraine extends visa-free travel for British citizens: for how long

Ukraine extends visa-free travel for British citizens: for how long

 29795 views

President Zelenskyy signs a decree extending the visa-free regime for British citizens until January 30, 2026. The period of stay in Ukraine cannot exceed 90 days within 180 days.

Ukraine has extended the visa-free regime for entry and transit for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland until January 30, 2026. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"...to extend the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, until January 30, 2026," reads Decree No. 12/2025.

This document shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

Ukraine and the UK hold the 4th round of negotiations on an agreement to deepen partnership

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

