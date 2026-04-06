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Ukraine changes its approach to personnel training - introduces 10-year demand forecasting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2198 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching an experimental project for systemic labor market planning. The forecast will be updated annually to form state orders.

Ukraine changes its approach to personnel training - introduces 10-year demand forecasting

Ukraine is launching a 10-year forecast of the need for specialists and skilled workers as part of a change in the approach to personnel training, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching an experimental project that will change the approach to personnel training. Instead of reacting to personnel shortages 'post-factum,' the state is moving to systematic planning based on data 10 years in advance," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The new mechanism provides that the forecast will be updated annually in three stages: data collection and verification, formation of basic and alternative scenarios, and forecasting calculations.

The Ministry of Education and Science and other state customers, as indicated, will receive a tool for the systemic development of educational institutions and planning the training of specialists truly demanded by the state and the labor market.

The forecast should become the basis for state decisions in the field of personnel training, employment policy, and the formation of state orders in education. This approach is enshrined in the Employment Strategy until 2030: state orders must be based on the forecast of economic needs and employer demand.

"We must form a nation of engineers to address the current challenges of a shortage of skilled workers in manufacturing professions in defense production, energy, and other in-demand areas. To do this, we are changing the approach - the state will systematically plan the labor market based on data and forecasts for years to come. Thus, we must update approaches to planning the state's human capital for years and make education oriented to the practical needs of the economy," said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

High-quality forecasting of the need for specialists and skilled workers should also become one of the basic elements of the new employment policy.

The results of the forecast, along with key scenario assumptions, will be considered within the framework of social dialogue. The formed forecast for the planned year and the next nine years will be public and available for review by all stakeholders of the educational process and the labor market.

At the same time, the government's decision is currently launching a pilot forecasting project, which will allow testing the developed model in practice. And only after approbation and receiving feedback from a wide range of stakeholders - to approve the methodology on a permanent basis.

The launch of forecasting the need for specialists and skilled workers is part of a broader labor market reform that the government is implementing within the framework of the Employment Strategy. Its logic is to move from fragmented solutions to a systemic model where the labor market operates based on data, forecasting, training for the needs of the economy, and modern infrastructure of services for people and businesses.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new draft Labor Code: what it entails07.01.26, 19:37 • 5202 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
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Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine