Ukraine approved a list of strategic minerals and subsoil for auctions: what was included in the list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved lists of critical and strategic minerals, as well as 60 subsoil plots for auctions and 26 plots for PSA tenders, which will attract investors to the extraction of lithium, titanium, copper, and other strategic minerals to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and economic development. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.

The document was developed in pursuance of the Law of Ukraine No. 4154-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Renewal of the National Program for the Development of the Mineral Resource Base of Ukraine for the Period up to 2030 and the Regulation of Certain Issues Concerning Minerals and Components of Strategic and Critical Importance", as well as to implement Section 13 "Management of Critical Materials" of Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility.

The approval of the lists of strategic and critical minerals and subsoil plots is an important step for preserving national security, developing innovative production, and increasing the industrial potential of the state. This decision will allow for effective management of subsoil resources, attracting investments in the mining industry, and creating new opportunities for the development of Ukraine's economy in the long term. - emphasized Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

The decision approved:

a list of minerals and components of strategic importance, which includes 11 minerals: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium ores, fluorite;

the list of critical minerals and components contains 28 minerals, which include strategic minerals: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium ores, fluorite, vanadium, bismuth, tungsten, gallium, hafnium, indium, rare earth, lithium, arsenic, copper, tin, lead, scandium, antimony, tellurium, cesium, zinc, potassium salt;

a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and/or critical importance to be granted for use through an auction (electronic bidding) for the sale of a special permit for subsoil use – 60 subsoil plots and mineral deposits with titanium, lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, niobium, beryllium, zirconium ores, potassium salt, fluorite, apatite deposits have been included;

a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and/or critical importance to be granted for use through a tender for the conclusion of a production sharing agreement – 26 subsoil plots and mineral deposits with vanadium, lithium, titanium, uranium ores and potassium salt deposits have been included.

It is noted that this step is aimed at protecting national interests, strengthening the state's defense capabilities, and creating transparent mechanisms for access to subsoil. It is expected that the approval of the lists will contribute to increasing the investment attractiveness of the mining industry, developing industrial production, and sustainable economic development of Ukraine.

In addition, the approval of the Lists is one of the priority tasks for the successful implementation of the agreements defined in accordance with the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, ratified by the Law of Ukraine of May 8, 2025, No. 4417-IX.

The document approved by the Government is the foundation for launching the Ukrainian market of strategic and critical raw materials, and accordingly, for filling the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund. It will significantly improve the investment climate of the state, contribute to Ukraine becoming a full-fledged player and partner in the international mining market, and will significantly bring us closer to the successful fulfillment of the requirements of the Ukraine Facility Plan and the standards declared by the European Critical Raw Materials Act, which is important in the context of the industry's European integration. - noted Svitlana Hrynchuk.

