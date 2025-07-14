Ukraine approved a list of strategic minerals and subsoil for auctions: what was included in the list

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3242 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 11032 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17786 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22887 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31233 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37579 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34195 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34447 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30983 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37498 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3m/s
27%
749mm
Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 20806 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 44108 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 25303 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 23064 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24144 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3242 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24600 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 268421 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 262528 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 246460 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 12506 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 40415 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 37507 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 122552 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 86383 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Ukraine approved a list of strategic minerals and subsoil for auctions: what was included in the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved lists of critical and strategic minerals, as well as 60 subsoil plots for auctions and 26 for PSA tenders. This decision will allow attracting investors to the extraction of lithium, titanium, copper, and other strategic minerals.

Ukraine approved a list of strategic minerals and subsoil for auctions: what was included in the list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved lists of critical and strategic minerals, as well as 60 subsoil plots for auctions and 26 plots for PSA tenders, which will attract investors to the extraction of lithium, titanium, copper, and other strategic minerals to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and economic development. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.

Details

The document was developed in pursuance of the Law of Ukraine No. 4154-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Renewal of the National Program for the Development of the Mineral Resource Base of Ukraine for the Period up to 2030 and the Regulation of Certain Issues Concerning Minerals and Components of Strategic and Critical Importance", as well as to implement Section 13 "Management of Critical Materials" of Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility.

The approval of the lists of strategic and critical minerals and subsoil plots is an important step for preserving national security, developing innovative production, and increasing the industrial potential of the state. This decision will allow for effective management of subsoil resources, attracting investments in the mining industry, and creating new opportunities for the development of Ukraine's economy in the long term.

- emphasized Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

The decision approved:

  • a list of minerals and components of strategic importance, which includes 11 minerals: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium ores, fluorite;
    • the list of critical minerals and components contains 28 minerals, which include strategic minerals: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium ores, fluorite, vanadium, bismuth, tungsten, gallium, hafnium, indium, rare earth, lithium, arsenic, copper, tin, lead, scandium, antimony, tellurium, cesium, zinc, potassium salt;
      • a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and/or critical importance to be granted for use through an auction (electronic bidding) for the sale of a special permit for subsoil use – 60 subsoil plots and mineral deposits with titanium, lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, niobium, beryllium, zirconium ores, potassium salt, fluorite, apatite deposits have been included;
        • a list of subsoil plots (mineral deposits) of strategic and/or critical importance to be granted for use through a tender for the conclusion of a production sharing agreement – 26 subsoil plots and mineral deposits with vanadium, lithium, titanium, uranium ores and potassium salt deposits have been included.

          It is noted that this step is aimed at protecting national interests, strengthening the state's defense capabilities, and creating transparent mechanisms for access to subsoil. It is expected that the approval of the lists will contribute to increasing the investment attractiveness of the mining industry, developing industrial production, and sustainable economic development of Ukraine.

          In addition, the approval of the Lists is one of the priority tasks for the successful implementation of the agreements defined in accordance with the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, ratified by the Law of Ukraine of May 8, 2025, No. 4417-IX.

          The document approved by the Government is the foundation for launching the Ukrainian market of strategic and critical raw materials, and accordingly, for filling the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund. It will significantly improve the investment climate of the state, contribute to Ukraine becoming a full-fledged player and partner in the international mining market, and will significantly bring us closer to the successful fulfillment of the requirements of the Ukraine Facility Plan and the standards declared by the European Critical Raw Materials Act, which is important in the context of the industry's European integration.

          - noted Svitlana Hrynchuk.

          Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially 01.05.25, 00:58 • 169846 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          Economy
          United States
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9