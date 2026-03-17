Ukraine and the US share a common goal - Zelenskyy on prospects for war settlement

Ukraine seeks an end to the war and sees prospects for a peaceful settlement, and the United States is also interested in achieving peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the New York Post, as reported by UNN.

I believe that in this war of Russia against Ukraine, there are prospects for a peaceful settlement. There are different moments – irritation, internal issues, wars. But one must understand: Ukraine wants peace, President Trump wants peace. So, we are allies in this matter and there is no need to even doubt it. We must move towards this goal - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine seeks peace much more than Russia, despite the Kremlin's attempts to present the situation differently.

Ukraine wants peace much more than Putin wants. Although Putin does everything to show that he wants peace, and Ukraine does not. These are the signals he sends to America. This is not true and is manipulation - noted the President.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine counts on trust from the United States as a strategic partner.

I really want America to trust us, because we are their partners. Even in this situation, when it was necessary to help the Middle East, we immediately responded to the request. This is a manifestation of alliance - emphasized Zelenskyy.

The President also added that the search for ways to end the war must continue constantly.

Every day we need to look for options for a peace agreement. We need to meet with the Americans. We have a few more ideas on how we can make this war end - he added.

Zelenskyy: I would very much like the US not to perceive Ukraine as a country that only asks - that's not true