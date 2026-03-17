Ukraine and the US share a common goal - Zelenskyy on prospects for war settlement

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:34 AM • 1740 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
07:54 AM • 11132 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 28969 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 48053 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 34490 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 35386 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 31481 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 47819 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17760 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16759 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
51%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Chilean President begins construction of border barrier "Border Shield"PhotoMarch 17, 01:40 AM • 5230 views
US urges allies to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah as terrorist organizationsMarch 17, 03:55 AM • 8084 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 17055 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 11643 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to Russia07:37 AM • 9398 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 32674 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 47820 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 40582 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 42631 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 47629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Eyal Zamir
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 11701 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 39331 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 49333 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 53279 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 59024 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136

Ukraine and the US share a common goal - Zelenskyy on prospects for war settlement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President Zelenskyy stated a shared desire for peace with Donald Trump. Ukraine is developing new ideas to end the war and is counting on the US.

Ukraine and the US share a common goal - Zelenskyy on prospects for war settlement

Ukraine seeks an end to the war and sees prospects for a peaceful settlement, and the United States is also interested in achieving peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the New York Post, as reported by UNN.

I believe that in this war of Russia against Ukraine, there are prospects for a peaceful settlement. There are different moments – irritation, internal issues, wars. But one must understand: Ukraine wants peace, President Trump wants peace. So, we are allies in this matter and there is no need to even doubt it. We must move towards this goal

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine seeks peace much more than Russia, despite the Kremlin's attempts to present the situation differently.

Ukraine wants peace much more than Putin wants. Although Putin does everything to show that he wants peace, and Ukraine does not. These are the signals he sends to America. This is not true and is manipulation

- noted the President.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine counts on trust from the United States as a strategic partner.

I really want America to trust us, because we are their partners. Even in this situation, when it was necessary to help the Middle East, we immediately responded to the request. This is a manifestation of alliance

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

The President also added that the search for ways to end the war must continue constantly.

Every day we need to look for options for a peace agreement. We need to meet with the Americans. We have a few more ideas on how we can make this war end

- he added.

Zelenskyy: I would very much like the US not to perceive Ukraine as a country that only asks - that's not true17.03.26, 11:51 • 2120 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine