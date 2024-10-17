Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and Greece on security cooperation. The document was signed on Thursday, October 17.
Details
According to the agreement, Greece will help Ukraine with the transition to the use of F-16 fighters.
Today, an Agreement on cooperation in the field of security was signed with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece is ready to provide the most urgent defense needs of our country in the future. It will provide additional resources to accelerate the training of our F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel