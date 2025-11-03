Two teenagers in Kharkiv beat a man to death: the case was sent to court

The case of two teenagers who beat a man to death in Kharkiv has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, a tragedy occurred in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. A sudden quarrel broke out between two minors, both 16 years old, and a 22-year-old man, which quickly escalated into a fight, the report says.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, during the scuffle, one of the teenagers hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Without stopping, the attacker continued the beating. The youths inflicted at least six blows with their hands and feet to the man's torso and four to his face.

Despite the injuries sustained, the victim was able to get up on his own, but lost consciousness after another blow.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police

Additionally

The head of the Nemyshlianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv approved and sent to court an indictment against two minors for intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The accused were remanded in custody without alternative bail.

They will be tried in the Industrialnyi District Court of Kharkiv.