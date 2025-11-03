Two teenagers in Kharkiv beat a man to death: the case was sent to court

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
03:27 PM • 4818 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10315 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11522 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14097 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13971 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27915 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32877 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29614 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25278 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45087 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 34101 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40096 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19407 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30131 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16780 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30175 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40140 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45134 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kim Kardashian
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 2002 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12499 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19442 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27966 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49146 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Series
The Guardian

Two teenagers in Kharkiv beat a man to death: the case was sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

Two 16-year-old teenagers beat a 22-year-old man in Kharkiv, which led to his death. The indictment has been sent to court, and the teenagers are in custody.

Two teenagers in Kharkiv beat a man to death: the case was sent to court

The case of two teenagers who beat a man to death in Kharkiv has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, a tragedy occurred in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. A sudden quarrel broke out between two minors, both 16 years old, and a 22-year-old man, which quickly escalated into a fight, the report says.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, during the scuffle, one of the teenagers hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Without stopping, the attacker continued the beating. The youths inflicted at least six blows with their hands and feet to the man's torso and four to his face.

Despite the injuries sustained, the victim was able to get up on his own, but lost consciousness after another blow.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police28.02.24, 18:03 • 25081 view

Additionally

The head of the Nemyshlianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv approved and sent to court an indictment against two minors for intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The accused were remanded in custody without alternative bail.

They will be tried in the Industrialnyi District Court of Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Kharkiv