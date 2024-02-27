Two drones shot down over Bryansk region

Two drones were allegedly shot down in the Bryansk region of Russia on the night of February 27. This was reported by Russian Governor Alexander Bogomaz, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the UAVs attempted to attack facilities in the Klinets district of Bryansk region.

According to the governor, two airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by Russian air defense forces.

There were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene.

Traditionally, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching drones.

