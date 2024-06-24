Two astronauts' spacewalk canceled on the ISS

On the International Space Station, today's spacewalk of astronauts was canceled due to a water leak in the spacesuit of American astronaut Tracy Dyson, NASA reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"U.S. spacewalk 90 was cancelled Monday at the International Space Station due to a water leak in the service and cooling umbilical unit on NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson’s spacesuit. Dyson and Mike Barratt set their suits to battery power at 8:46 a.m. EDT and opened the hatch to the space station’s Quest airlock before reporting the water issue. The crew is working with ground controllers to repressurize the crew lock section of the airlock before returning inside the station’s equipment lock," NASA said.

