Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia travels to Europe: Expects “productive meetings”

Heading to Europe to meet with Allies & partners who are ready to work with US to achieve US President Donald Trump's goal to end the war in Ukraine and restore stability in Europe. Looking forward to productive meetings to get things moving swiftly Kellogg noted in X.

The US State Department announces Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.