Trump urged Hungarians to vote for Orbán in the next elections

US President Donald Trump, ahead of elections important for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, announced his support for the head of the Hungarian government, UNN reports.

Details

"I proudly endorsed Viktor for re-election in 2022, and I am honored to do so again. Election Day is April 12, 2026. Hungary: get out and vote for Viktor Orbán," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President stated that "relations between Hungary and the United States reached new heights of cooperation and impressive achievements under my administration, largely thanks to Prime Minister Orbán." And that he "looks forward to continuing to work closely with him so that both our countries can advance on this incredible path to success and cooperation."

Addition

US Vice President J.D. Vance is reportedly planning to visit Hungary in the coming days to express support for the country's long-serving nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who faces a challenging election next month.

Vance plans to visit Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections

The visit comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Budapest in February to publicly support Orbán ahead of his toughest re-election battle since coming to power in 2010. Opinion polls, Reuters notes, show him trailing in the final month before the April 12 vote.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll