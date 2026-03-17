Trump said trip to China postponed due to war with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The US President postponed the meeting with Xi Jinping by five or six weeks. The reason for the delay was the war with Iran and the issue of the security of the Strait of Hormuz.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his planned trip to China this month has been postponed due to the US war with Iran, reports UNN with reference to CNN.
"We're moving the meeting, and it looks like it'll be in about five weeks. We're working with China. They were not against it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, later adding that the meeting would take place in five or six weeks.
He said he looked forward to meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, adding, "He looks forward to meeting me — I think."
Trump asked China to postpone summit with Xi due to war with Iran17.03.26, 03:00 • 14047 views
In recent days, Trump has stated that he may postpone his trip to Beijing at the end of the month. He urged China to help ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and Xi Jinping has not yet made any public statements on the matter.
Trump's allies and China gave evasive answers to the demand regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the US is working behind the scenes - Media16.03.26, 16:13 • 4542 views