Trump postponed tariffs for Mexico and Canada: what is behind the unexpected decision
Kyiv • UNN
The US President signed an order to delay tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada as part of the USMCA agreement until April 2. The decision was made after negotiations with the President of Mexico and a meeting with automotive industry leaders.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to delay tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada that fall under the USMCA trade agreement. This was reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the new decision, the imposition of tariffs will be postponed for almost a month.
This agreement establishes a free trade zone among the three North American countries. Initially, Trump announced a temporary suspension of tariffs only for Mexico, but the new decree expanded this decision to Canada as well.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had earlier hinted that the head of state might make such a statement. Later that same day, Trump confirmed on Truth Social that after negotiations with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, it was decided not to impose tariffs on Mexican goods under the USMCA. The corresponding decision also applies to Canada, and the introduction of tariffs has been postponed until April 2.
A representative of the administration, responding to a question about a possible connection between this decision and recent fluctuations in the stock market, noted that it was influenced by Trump's meeting with the leaders of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.
The day before, Trump had already made a decision to temporarily exempt Mexico and Canada from tariffs on cars.
