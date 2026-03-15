Trump loses interest in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine - FT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has reduced its focus on negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to European Union diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has diverted Washington's attention from the peace process. As a result, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have effectively been put on hold.

The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump

European allies were also informed that the supply of American weapons may be delayed. This is due to the fact that the US prioritizes supporting partners in the Middle East.

Diplomats note that such a situation may be beneficial for Russia. Against the backdrop of the war in the region, world oil prices are rising, which increases Moscow's revenues, and international pressure on the Kremlin is gradually weakening.

Trump seeks end to Russia's war against Ukraine and resumption of commerce - Vance