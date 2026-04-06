Trump hinted at US intention to arm protesters in Iran

US President Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed the US's intention to arm Iranian protesters after mass anti-government demonstrations erupted across Iran in late 2025 and continued into early this year, UNN reports with reference to AP.

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Thousands of anti-government protesters in Iran were killed during the crackdown by government forces. On Sunday, Fox News reported that Trump, in a phone interview with Trey Yingst, stated that Kurdish groups, who were supposed to deliver the US-provided weapons, kept them for themselves.

"It was supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs," Trump told reporters on Monday about the weapons intended for the protesters. "You know what happened? The people it was sent to kept it for themselves because they said, 'What nice weapons. I think I'll keep them.' So I'm very upset with a certain group of people and they're going to pay a big price for it."

Trump called the 45-day ceasefire proposal a significant step, but "not good enough"