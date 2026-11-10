Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump personally held a briefing in the absence of the White House press secretary and got into a dispute with a journalist who asked about the unfulfilled ultimatums to Vladimir Putin. Instead of answering, the American leader criticized the reporter’s network. ASTRA reports, according to UNN.

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At the press meeting, Trump appeared together with UFC President Dana White, whom he again publicly offered the position of White House press secretary. White declined, explaining that he was not interested in politics.

Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a joke

After that, Trump began answering questions himself. One of the journalists reminded the president that over the past 22 months he had repeatedly set Putin deadlines to end the war against Ukraine and demanded a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the Kremlin had ignored these demands.

Trump criticized the journalist instead of answering about Putin

Is he waging war against us? – Trump asked in response, after which he inquired which network the reporter represented.

Upon hearing the name MS NOW, the U.S. president called it a “fake network” with the worst ratings in history. He never answered the initial question about Putin.

During the briefing, journalists also raised the issue of the possible impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over military operations conducted without congressional authorization.

Trump defended the Pentagon chief, saying that he had won the war in Venezuela and had “definitely” won in Iran. After that, the president asked why the issue of impeaching those who participated in the Vietnam war had not been raised.

Earlier, Trump also suggested that after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukraine would “have somewhat different outlines.”

Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war