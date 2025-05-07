Trump Declared May 8 "Victory in Europe Day"

US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation that May 8, 2025, will be "a day to celebrate Victory in Europe Day during World War II," which marks the 80th anniversary of Germany's surrender in World War II, UNN reports.

"On this Victory in Europe Day during World War II, we celebrate the unsurpassed might, power, and strength of the American Armed Forces and pledge to defend our sacred right to liberty from all threats, foreign and domestic," he said.

Trump added that he is "unwavering in his commitment to ending endless foreign wars" and thanked the servicemen for their sacrifice.

"The millions of souls senselessly lost serve as a reminder of why we must strive for peace through strength," he said.

