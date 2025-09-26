Trump authorized the death penalty in criminal cases in Washington

On Thursday, September 25, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the death penalty for crimes in the capital, Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast, the order is published on the administration's website.

Details

Earlier, Trump, advocating for the reinstatement of the death penalty for murders in the capital, argued that such an approach could deter people from crimes, as the death penalty is an "extremely effective deterrent."

The reinstatement of the death penalty has been a priority for my administration since its first day in office, in accordance with Executive Order 14164 of January 20, 2025 (Reinstatement of the Death Penalty and Protection of Public Safety) - the decree states.

It is noted that the Attorney General and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia must fully enforce federal law regarding the death penalty in the District of Columbia, seeking the death penalty in all appropriate cases where, after a thorough review of the evidence and other information relevant to the case, applicable factors justify the imposition of the death penalty.

