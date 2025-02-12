Trump announces plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump's statement was made in the Oval Office.

It is noted that the American president eventually "expects to meet" with Putin, and will probably do so in Saudi Arabia.

Trump also voiced the opinion that Putin seems to "want peace." According to the US president, their phone conversation lasted an hour, media representatives said.

"I think I could say with great confidence that he (Putin - ed.) wants it to end," he said of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Recall

Trump announced a "productive" phone call with Putin, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The parties agreed to start negotiations and visit each other's countries.

